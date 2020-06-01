Taxi Ranks Expect More Traffic As Millions Of People Return To Work

Share with your network!

Under level 3 lockdown, millions of more people would return to work on Monday morning after spending 10 weeks at home.

The taxi industry was among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic with limitations on the number of passengers per load.

Bara Taxi Rank was almost back to normal on Monday morning with the only sign of the COVID-19 pandemic being face masks.

There were more taxis at this rank and the rate at which they were leaving the rank showed there were more passengers to ferry in the morning.

Among those making their way to work for the very first time in 67 days were teachers.

One commuter was an educator at a high school in Zola, in Soweto. He said after Sunday’s 11th-hour about-turn on the schools, he had lost confidence in Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

“We don’t know what is happening, even the minister doesn’t know how to control the situation… It’s a do or die,” he said.

Meanwhile, the taxi rank continued to get busier as fast food stores prepared to open their doors for those wanting to collect their breakfast on their way to work.

HEALTH WORKERS ANXIOUS ABOUT LEVEL 3

Meanwhile, health care workers at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Monday told Eyewitness News they were anxious about what level 3 lockdown would mean for the facility.

Many nurses could be seen hurrying towards the hospital while others made their way home at the end of the nightshift.

One woman said the relaxation of lockdown regulations was worrisome.

“I think we are worried about the influx of patients when it comes to unnecessary emergencies,” she said.

She said she was confident that Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, the largest health care facility in Africa, had the capacity to treat people for COVID-19.

Some of the other nurses said they were concerned that things seemed to be back to normal with no social distancing at the taxi rank and masks not being a priority for some.

