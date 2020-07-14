Taxi Operators To Be Held Liable If Commuters Don’t Wear Masks: Mkhize

Share with your network!

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said taxi operators would be held liable if commuters were found without masks while commuting in their vehicles.

Taxis are now allowed to load at a 100% capacity, making it impossible for commuters to comply with social distancing regulations.

Therefore, government is insisting that at least four windows need to be slightly open to allow for ventilation.

Mkhize has once again stressed the importance of wearing a mask.

“You have got no mask, there is a 100% chance of transmission, but if you are wearing a mask, you reduce the chance of infection by 70%. If the other person is also wearing a mask, you reduce it by another further 15%.”

EWN

