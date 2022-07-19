Taxi Industry Warns Of National Shutdown

The taxi industry is threatening a national shutdown to increase pressure on its demands for government intervention to curb high fuel prices.

Angry operators say recent increases are taking a toll on the sector.

They say there has been no response to a letter written to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula four weeks ago.

“We’ve been trying to absorb this blow for a number of months now to a point that it became impossible for us to keep keeping on, which is why we had to resort to adjusting prices,” said Theo Malele, National Taxi Alliance spokesperson.

“The sense here from different sectors is to have a total shutdown where nothing moves. This is affecting everybody and the commuters can’t take it any longer.”

Share with your network!