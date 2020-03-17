Taxi Driver Shoots, Kills Cape Town Traffic Officer Over Traffic Violation

A traffic officer has been shot and killed in Kensington after attempting to arrest a taxi driver for a traffic violation.
The shooting occurred in Acre Road on Tuesday morning.
The suspect fled the scene and is still on the run.
The Police’s Andre Traut said, “The circumstances are under investigation.”
More Stories
COVID-19: Two Ships Under Investigation In Cape Town
Watch: Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng Briefs Media On Judiciary’s COVID-19 Measures
Cape Town Carnival Cancelled Over Coronavirus Outbreak