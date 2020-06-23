Taxi Driver Killed, 3 Teachers Wounded In Wartburg Shooting

Police are on the scene of a shooting in Wartburg that’s claimed the life of a bus driver and has left three teachers wounded.
It’s understood that gunmen opened fire on a taxi transporting staff members to Masijabule High on Tuesday morning.
The driver was killed in the attack, while the wounded teachers were in a critical condition.
The police’s Thembeka Mbhele: “A taxi transporting school teachers was shot at in Wartburg. They were shot by unknown suspects. Three of the teachers aged between 40 and 53 sustained gunshot wounds while the 35-year-old driver was shot and declared dead at the scene. The driver sustained wounds to the upper body. The circumstances are still being investigated.”
