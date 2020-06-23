Tue. Jun 23rd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Taxi Driver Killed, 3 Teachers Wounded In Wartburg Shooting

47 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Police are on the scene of a shooting in Wartburg that’s claimed the life of a bus driver and has left three teachers wounded.

It’s understood that gunmen opened fire on a taxi transporting staff members to Masijabule High on Tuesday morning.

The driver was killed in the attack, while the wounded teachers were in a critical condition.

The police’s Thembeka Mbhele: “A taxi transporting school teachers was shot at in Wartburg. They were shot by unknown suspects. Three of the teachers aged between 40 and 53 sustained gunshot wounds while the 35-year-old driver was shot and declared dead at the scene. The driver sustained wounds to the upper body. The circumstances are still being investigated.”

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Government Reveals Proposals From Private Funders, Investors To ‘Renew’ SAA

6 mins ago
2 min read

Zuma’s Corruption Trail Could Take Years To Finish: Legal Experts

12 mins ago
1 min read

Wits University Begins SA’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

19 mins ago
1 min read

Unemployment Rate Reaches 30.1% During Q1 – Stats SA

25 mins ago
1 min read

PE Gangster Gets Life Sentence For Murder, Attempted Murder

6 hours ago
2 min read

Bail Must Not Be Granted To Perpetrators Of GBV – Ramaphosa

6 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Taxi Driver Killed, 3 Teachers Wounded In Wartburg Shooting

48 seconds ago
1 min read

Government Reveals Proposals From Private Funders, Investors To ‘Renew’ SAA

6 mins ago
2 min read

Zuma’s Corruption Trail Could Take Years To Finish: Legal Experts

12 mins ago
1 min read

Wits University Begins SA’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

19 mins ago