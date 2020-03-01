iAfrica

Taxi Dispute In Cape Town Needs To Be Resolved Quickly – Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

3 mins ago 1 min read

The Police Minister Bheki Cele says the taxi dispute in Cape Town needs to be resolved quickly so people can return to school and work.

Law enforcement agencies say they anticipate possible attacks as a result of the taxi route closure, and they are on high alert amid a possible threat to transport services in the city.

The rank was closed on Friday after attempts to reach an agreement with the two warring taxi associations failed.

Cele visited the Belville taxi rank.

“If this thing can be resolved so that we allow the police to go and do other things, allow the people to go to school, I have seen many school kids that didn’t go, people didn’t go to work, the drivers and taxi owners are not making money but we are obliged to protect the community here and we are obliged to protect the alternative transport, that is our duty,” he said.

