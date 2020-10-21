iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Taverns Identified As COVID-19 Hotspots

Beer. Picture: Matan Segev/Pexels.com

38 mins ago 1 min read

Places where alcohol is consumed, such as pubs and taverns, are becoming hotspots for the spread of COVID-19 in South Africa.

Several cases were reported among students in Cape Town and the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape.

The alcohol industry is now worried that government may enforce harsher regulations should the danger of a second wave become real.

The Western Cape liquor industry says at least 44 licensed traders have had their licenses suspended for contravening lockdown regulations but the liquor traders association in the province says businesses are often unfairly targeted by authorities.

Tavern and pub owners also say that the responsibility cannot be on them alone to ensure that customers abide by COVID-19 protocols.

With concerns about a second wave of COVID-19 infections, the liquor industry fears that another alcohol ban could put hundreds of traders out of business.

