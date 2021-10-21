Task Team Probing KZN Political Violence Has Arrested Over 200 Suspects – Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the task team on political killings had so far arrested over 200 suspects and the majority of them were alleged hitmen.
“We are very proud of the police, especially the task team that has been put there. It has really put some sense, some calmness in this very hot situation of politics in KZN,” said Cele.
He said that many of the suspects had also been connected to other crimes such as taxi violence and robberies.
The latest victim of suspected political violence in KwaZulu-Natal was Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) official, Thulani Shangase, who was to contest the local government elections. Shangase was shot dead earlier this month.
