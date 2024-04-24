Taps for Controversial Tourism Expansion in Tanzania Run Dry

The World Bank has suspended funding for a tourism project in Tanzania that caused the suffering of tens of thousands of villagers, according to a U.S.-based rights group that has long urged the global lender to take such action. The World Bank’s decision to suspend the $150 million project, which aims to improve the management of natural resources and tourism assets in a remote part of southern Tanzanian, was “long overdue,” the Oakland Institute said in a statement Tuesday, charging that the bank’s “failure to take immediate action resulted in serious harms for the local communities.” At least $100 million has already been disbursed for the project, which started in 2017. The suspension of World Bank financing took effect April 18..

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS