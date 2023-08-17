Tanzania’s Progress in the Fight against HIV

The East Afican nation is set to meet, if not exceed, UNAIDS targets aimed at ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030. Those targets mean having 95% of people living with HIV successfully diagnosed, with 95% of those diagnosed placed on antiretroviral therapy and 95% of those on the medication showing a suppressed or undetectable viral load. By 2022, 83% of people living with HIV in Tanzania knew about their status, 95% of them had received treatment and 92% of people on treatment reported experiencing viral suppression. Meanwhile, the government has set even higher HIV/AIDS targets for itself. Last year, it announced that it hoped to have zero new infections, zero discrimination and zero AIDS-related deaths by 2026 — four years before the global target date of 2030.

SOURCE: DW