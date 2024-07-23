Tanzania’s President Sacks Minister Over Election Rigging Comments

Tanzania’s information minister, Nape Nnauye, has been sacked over his comments that suggested election rigging. At a rally on July 15, Nnauye was filmed saying he would help a ruling party MP win the 2025 election, insinuating election results depend more on counters and announcers than actual votes. The controversy was amplified when a video of Nnauye boasting about election tricks, both legal and illegal, went viral. Despite claiming his remarks were in jest, the backlash was swift with many criticizing him for violating the principles of democracy. President Samia Suluhu Hassan dismissed Nnauye amid a cabinet reshuffle on Sunday. However, she did not give reasons for her decision. Besides Nnauye, the president also sacked foreign minister January Makamba. Nnauye will be replaced by Jerry Slaa, with Mahmoud Thabiti Kombo succeeding Makamba.



SOURCE: BBC