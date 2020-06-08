Mon. Jun 8th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Tanzania’s President Declares Country “Coronavirus-free”

10 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

“The corona disease has been eliminated thanks to God,” Mr Magufuli told worshippers in a church in the capital, Dodoma. The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concern over the government’s strategy on Covid-19. The government has stopped publishing data on the number of coronavirus cases in the country. On 29 April, the last day official data was released, there were 509 cases, with 21 deaths in Tanzania. However, Mr Magufuli said last week that only four patients were receiving treatment in the largest city, Dar es Salaam. Last month, Tanzania’s government dismissed a US embassy warning that hospitals in Dar es Salaam were “overwhelmed” and that the chances of contracting the virus was “extremely high”. Mr Magufuli has repeatedly said the health crisis has been exaggerated and urged people to attend services in churches and mosques, saying that prayers “can vanquish” the virus.

SOURCE: BBC

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

How the Airwaves Were a Catalyst to Rwanda’s Genocide

19 seconds ago
1 min read

Social Enterprise Gives Nigeria’s Smallholder Farmers a Chance to Expand

22 mins ago
1 min read

More than 250K Somali Refugees Breathe a Sigh of Relief

30 mins ago
1 min read

Trepidation as South African Schools Reopen

35 mins ago
1 min read

Gaming Firm Makes African-made Video Meeting App

43 mins ago
1 min read

Gearing Africa’s Tourism Industry Post Pandemic

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

How the Airwaves Were a Catalyst to Rwanda’s Genocide

19 seconds ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s President Declares Country “Coronavirus-free”

10 mins ago
1 min read

Social Enterprise Gives Nigeria’s Smallholder Farmers a Chance to Expand

22 mins ago
1 min read

More than 250K Somali Refugees Breathe a Sigh of Relief

30 mins ago