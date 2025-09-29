Tanzania’s MazaoHub Raises $2M to Scale AI-Powered Farming Solutions

Tanzanian agritech startup MazaoHub has raised $2 million in an oversubscribed pre-seed round to expand its AI-driven solutions for smallholder farmers. The round combined $1.5 million in equity, led by Catalyst Fund with backing from Nordic Impact Fund, Mercy Corps Ventures, elea Foundation, Impacc and DOB Equity, plus $500,000 in non-dilutive funding from the Livelihood Impact Fund.

Founded in 2021, MazaoHub uses a hybrid “Tech and Touch” model, blending AI-powered soil intelligence with in-person support from agronomists through its Farmer Excellence Centres. The company’s soil test kits, sensors and digital tools help farmers boost yields, cut costs and reduce chemical fertilizer use by up to 30%.

MazaoHub will use the funding to scale production of its soil kits, expand Farmer Excellence Centres across Tanzania, and grow its CropSupply.com marketplace, which connects farmers directly with buyers and ensures supply chain traceability.

“This is where sustainability meets scale,” said CEO and co-founder Geophrey Tenganamba.