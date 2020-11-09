iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Tanzania’s Leading Foreign-exchange Earner on the Mend After a Slump

3 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The country is in the final stages of approving a permit for the country’s first rare earths mine to ASX-listed Australian company Peak Resources as the government seeks a bigger share of revenue from natural resources. The state is also finalising a gold-mining permit for another Australian company, OreCorp at the Nyanzaga project in the northwest of the country, according to mining minister Doto Biteko. Peak Resources applied for the special mining licence in 2017 to mine neodymium and praseodymium at world’s largest undeveloped site. The East African nation is Africa’s fourth-biggest producer of the precious metal and plans to increase mineral earnings by at least a third during the next three years. It also has vast deposits of coal, rare-earth metals, iron ore and gemstones. Rare earths are used in components for electric vehicles, smartphones, renewable energy equipment and defence applications.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Train Driver and Mechanic Lovingly Maintain an Old Steam Railway in Eritrea

3 hours ago
1 min read

One of Africa’s Richest Men Bids for CAF Presidency

3 hours ago
1 min read

Cameroon’s Economic Capital Sees New Security Threat

3 hours ago
1 min read

South African Fintech Startup Develops Digital Employee Benefits Marketplace

3 hours ago
1 min read

Clean-up of Massive Oil Spill from a Vessel off Mauritius Could be Completed in 2021

3 hours ago
1 min read

Removing Tunisia’s Racist Tag

3 hours ago
1 min read

What’s Behind Ethiopia’s New Political Crisis?

3 hours ago
1 min read

These American Political Newcomers with African Roots Won Posts in their Cities

3 hours ago
1 min read

African Leaders Send their Regards to Biden

3 hours ago
1 min read

Egypt’s Fightback against a Tourist Slump

2 days ago
1 min read

Botswana’s Okavango Delta Features in the “Ultimate Travel List” coffee table book

2 days ago
1 min read

Traffic Picks Up Between the South Africa Mozambique Border

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Train Driver and Mechanic Lovingly Maintain an Old Steam Railway in Eritrea

3 hours ago
1 min read

One of Africa’s Richest Men Bids for CAF Presidency

3 hours ago
1 min read

Cameroon’s Economic Capital Sees New Security Threat

3 hours ago
1 min read

South African Fintech Startup Develops Digital Employee Benefits Marketplace

3 hours ago