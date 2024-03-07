Tanzania’s Hassan to Spend One Day Every Month Listening to the Issues of the Tanzanian People

The program was inspired by the former president of the country, Ali Hassan Mwinyi. The business centric president has for most of her time in office, has been very progressive to say the least. Under her administration numerous laudable projects have been initiated, bi-lateral partnerships have been established and development has been rapid. Last year alone, Tanzania doubled its foreign direct investments. Within the same year, Tanzania partnered with numerous countries including South Korea to China, and Australia, amongst others. She recently partnered with China on a Sh25 billion tourism deal. The president has also placed emphasis on intra-EAC partnerships as she has closed deals with neighboring countries, including Burundi to build an interconnected electric railway and Kenya to take on a $1 billion energy project amongst other regional deals.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER