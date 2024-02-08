Tanzania’s Commitment to Tech Advancement

In an effort to bolster Tanzania’s digital data pool and e-related services, the government is looking to integrate artificial intelligence into its e-government platforms. The country has been making a push to adopt digital solutions across sectors. This new initiative would aid in curbing corruption and making government processes more effective and transparent.
SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER
