Tanzanian Girls Have New Way of Entering Womanhood

In Tanzania, female circumcision, also known as female genital mutilation, is still practiced among some ethnic groups as a rite of passage into womanhood. Many girls are forced or coerced into it by their family to avoid being shunned, and end up scarred for life. To bridge the gap between health and tradition, health care nonprofit Amref has been promoting an alternative rite of passage for girls.
SOURCE: VOA
More Stories
Women in South African Politics
Focusing on the Underserved Health Space in Africa
Diamond Slump Hits African Producers
Detained Rwandan Critic Sues Airline that Flew him Home
Facebook Exposes French Meddling in African Affairs
Ensuring Africa is in Line for the Covid-19 Vaccine
Deals that will Ultimately Limit America’s Strategic Choices in North Africa
Citizens Demand the Return of Nigerian Youths
The First African to join Netflix’s Highest Decision- making Body
Uncovering the Mystery of Angola’s Iron Palace
Covid-19 Disrupts Goods at the Chad-Cameroon Border
Supporting Stakeholders in the African Innovation Ecosystem