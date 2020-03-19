Tanzanian Celebs Test Positive for Corona Virus

Share with your network!

One of Tanzania’s most popular rappers, Mwana FA, says he has tested positive for coronavirus. Mwana FA, whose real name is Khamis Mwinjuma, said when he had returned from South Africa he started developing a fever and symptoms of the virus. Tests confirmed that he had Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. In an Instagram post in the Swahili language to his more than 3.3 million followers, Mwana FA said: “I’ve decided to record this video message to tell you that this disease is real!” He appealed to them to follow expert advice on washing hands and keeping a social distance from others – and not to panic if they caught the virus. Mwana FA signed off with the plea: “Let’s take care of each other.” The manager of Diamond Platinumz, another one of Tanzania’s big music stars, has also revealed that he has been diagnosed with coronavirus. Known as Sallam, he assured his one million followers on Instagram that he was doing well.

SOURCE: BBC

