Tanzanian Authorities Look to Gentrify Downtown Dar es Salaam and Increase Tax Revenue

The Ghanaian Parliament has approved a new electronic transaction tax which the government says will help raise $900m in much-needed revenue but which has sparked widespread popular criticism. The E-levy bill, passed on Tuesday, will introduce a 1.5 percent tax on electronic money transfers and transactions. President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government has said the move will help address problems from unemployment to Ghana’s high public debt. But for many Ghanaians, the tax represents yet another burden as they are already struggling with high living costs heightened by soaring fuel prices due to the Ukraine crisis. Legislators passed the law after the opposition minority walked out of the debate. Before they walked out of the debate, opposition legislators dismissed the new tax as unfair. Earlier, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said the government had already reduced the proposed tax from 1.75 percent to 1.5 percent after consultations, adding that it will bring in projected revenues of $927.5m. Ghana is struggling to revive its economy from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and its high public debt is a burden. Earlier this week, it reopened its land and sea borders after a two-year closure as it lifted some coronavirus restrictions in an attempt to bolster its flagging economy.

