Tanzanian Authorities Look to Gentrify Downtown Dar es Salaam and Increase Tax Revenue

The Ghanaian Parliament has approved a new electronic transaction tax which the government says will help raise $900m in much-needed revenue but which has sparked widespread popular criticism. The E-levy bill, passed on Tuesday, will introduce a 1.5 percent tax on electronic money transfers and transactions. President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government has said the move will help address problems from unemployment to Ghana’s high public debt. But for many Ghanaians, the tax represents yet another burden as they are already struggling with high living costs heightened by soaring fuel prices due to the Ukraine crisis. Legislators passed the law after the opposition minority walked out of the debate. Before they walked out of the debate, opposition legislators dismissed the new tax as unfair. Earlier, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said the government had already reduced the proposed tax from 1.75 percent to 1.5 percent after consultations, adding that it will bring in projected revenues of $927.5m. Ghana is struggling to revive its economy from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and its high public debt is a burden. Earlier this week, it reopened its land and sea borders after a two-year closure as it lifted some coronavirus restrictions in an attempt to bolster its flagging economy.
SOURCE: AL JAZEERA
More Stories
Inside the East African Safari Classic
Nigerian Startup Frain is Building An Open-source Webhooks Service
Kenya Power Starts Nationwide Awareness Campaign on Dangers of Vandalising the Grid
Sudan Wants Civilians and Not the Army to Run Things
A Journey from Dakar to Diamniadio Aboard Senegal’s New High-speed Train Line
Zimbabwe’s Diaspora Opt for Delivery Services over Money Transfers to Help Hard-hit Relatives
Africa’s Role in Europe’s Energy Transition
The UN’s First Assessment of Water Security in Africa
A Military Tribunal Sentenced Former President Blaise Compaoré to Life in Prison
The Full Story of West Africa’s Manuscript Culture and Islamic Learning Centres Will Finally Be Known
Egypt Added 78 Countries to Its e-Visa Portal
How to Pronounce these African States