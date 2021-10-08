iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Tanzanian Author Who Tackles Issues of Displacement Wins Nobel Prize

33 seconds ago 1 min read

The Nobel Prize in literature has been awarded to the novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah, for his “uncompromising and passionate” portrayals of the effects of colonialism. Gurnah was born in Tanzania in 1948 but moved to England at a young age. He has written 10 novels, many of which focus on the refugee experience. His 1994 novel “Paradise,” which told the story of a boy growing up in Tanzania in the early 20th century, won the Booker Prize and marked his breakthrough as a novelist. “Gurnah’s dedication to truth and his aversion to simplification are striking,” the Nobel Committee for Literature said in a statement. “This can make him bleak and uncompromising, at the same time as he follows the fates of individuals with great compassion and unbending commitment.” His 2001 book “By the Sea” follows a refugee living in a British seaside town. And his most recent work, “Afterlives,” picks up the narrative of “Paradise” and takes place during the German colonization of Africa. His characters “find themselves in a hiatus between cultures and continents, between a life that was and a life emerging; it is an insecure state that can never be resolved,” the committee said.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Greenpeace Africa Calls for Industrial Fishing in West Africa to Be Cut by Half

2 mins ago
1 min read

All-Star Lineup Confirmed To Explore What It Takes For Women To Make It To The Top Of Corporate Africa

4 mins ago
1 min read

Ugandan Artist Draws Attention to Vitiligo

3 days ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Great Sardine Run

3 days ago
1 min read

A Blockchain Fintech Soultion for Southern Africa

3 days ago
1 min read

Activists Rally Around Ivorian Woman Taking on Politician for Rape

3 days ago
1 min read

Is Zimbabwe Considering Crypto?

3 days ago
1 min read

A War that Has Split an Ethiopian Church into Two

3 days ago
1 min read

Abiy Officially Begins a Second Term in Office

3 days ago
1 min read

Kenyan President Named in New Leaked Financials

3 days ago
1 min read

South Africans React to Social Media Outage

3 days ago
1 min read

Africa.com’s Research on Women Running Corporate Africa

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Tanzanian Author Who Tackles Issues of Displacement Wins Nobel Prize

33 seconds ago
1 min read

Greenpeace Africa Calls for Industrial Fishing in West Africa to Be Cut by Half

2 mins ago
1 min read

All-Star Lineup Confirmed To Explore What It Takes For Women To Make It To The Top Of Corporate Africa

4 mins ago
2 min read

Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate Ready For Use – Phaahla

10 hours ago