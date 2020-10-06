iAfrica

Tanzanian Agri-tech Startup Gets Major Funding

17 hours ago

Kilimo Fresh, a digital distributor of fresh produce to hotels, restaurants, supermarkets, institutions, wholesalers and export markets, was in August named winner of the MEST Africa Challenge, winning US$50,000 in equity investment. Kilimo Fresh is a B2B produce distribution platform that connects smallholder farmers and produce buyers to a fair and reliable market, enabling buyers to access better-quality and fresh produce directly from farms at affordable prices, and have it delivered directly to their locations. The solution gives consumers access to a simple online ordering platform through which they can purchase fresh produce, and provides farmers with stable pricing and direct access to the market for their crops, also eliminating food waste. Winning the MEST Africa Challenge, which is run by pan-African training programme, seed fund, incubator and hub MEST Africa and saw Kilimo Fresh beat off competition from startups from Ethiopia, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Rwanda, Ghana, Senegal, Nigeria and South Africa is a major landmark for the startup, whose journey began in 2015 when co-founders Baraka Jeremiah and Justice Mangu graduated from university.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

