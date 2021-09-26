Tanzania will Host the Inaugural East African Regional Tourism Expo

The goal of Expo is to promote the region’s tourism attractions. After the three-day Expo, a trip will be held October 12-16 to allow media and international buyers to tour some top tourist attractions in mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar. The Expo’s theme will be Promotion of Resilient Tourism for Inclusive Socio-economic Development. Future Expos will be held in different East African countries, rotating year to year. After Burundi declined to host this year’s event, Tanzania stepped up and offered to do so. The East African Regional Tourism Expo will implement part of the EAC’s Tourism Marketing Strategy and serve as a platform for collaborative business dialogue that can potentially lead to the recovery and sustainable development of the region’s tourism and wildlife sectors.
SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE
More Stories
Wellness Destinations in Africa to Get away from it All
Will the Unmistakable Sound of Congolese Rumba Make it on the Heritage List?
The Sanctuary Mandela’s Opening Deals Offer Public Up to 45% Off on All the Available Rooms
A Photo Series of Migrant Communities Who Make Up US Culture
The Dwell 24: The Urbanative
Evidence of Fur and Leather Clothing, Among World’s Oldest, Found in Moroccan Cave
No Waste Challenge Winner, Leafylife, Creates Diesel from Dirty Diapers
The Fugees Will be Playing Live Concerts in Ghana & Nigeria in December
Siba Mtongana Wants African Cuisine to Be a Staple Across the Globe
Benin, where Innovation and Recycling Meet
The Women trying to Revolutionise Agriculture in West Africa
Nationalising Rabat’s State Entities