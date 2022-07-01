Tanzania, like Many other African Countries, Wants to Stop Depending on Fertiliser from Russia

Fertiliser – the key ingredient needed to help crops grow – is in short supply across the world. Global prices have also sky-rocketed in part because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The amount of fertiliser available globally has almost halved, while the cost of some types of fertiliser have nearly tripled over the past 12 months, according to the United Nations. That is having a knock-on effect in countries like Tanzania, where farmers are dependent on imported fertiliser. Demand for locally produced fertiliser is rising. Small-scale farmers in the north of Tanzania are now turning to places like Minjingu Mines and Fertilizer Ltd, one of the biggest fertiliser manufacturers in the country. The company says it is experiencing a sudden increase in demand and is struggling to fill orders. But bosses say they are unable to increase their capacity because of heavy taxation.
SOURCE: BBC
More Stories
MTN Hacked Just as it Launches Mobile Payments in Nigeria
Equipping African and Africa-focused Startups with PR Tools
Zimbabwean Fishing Communities Fear for Future as Stocks Dwindle
South Africa Still Far from Fair Digital Migration
Pan African Parliament President Elected
Ethiopian Farmers Face a Double-edged Sword
Germany To Return Goddess Statue that was Stolen from Cameroon 120 Years Ago
Lumumba’s Family Closes a Painful Chapter
40 African Cities Feature on the 2021 Cost of Living City Ranking List
A Mangrove Project is the Star of Kenya’s Gazi Bay
Not Enough Females Operating in the African Venture Capital Space
Slavery has a Complex Legacy in Niger