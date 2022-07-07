Tanzania is Testing its New Electric Rail Line 

Electric trains started plying the Dar es Salaam – Morogoro on July 4, a 300km distance after the government awarded a $1.92 billion contract to a Turkish firm to build 422 km of its Standard Gauge Railway (SGR.) Tanzania’s Works and Transport ministry last year signed an agreement with South Korea’s Hyundai Rotem to deliver 42 electric trains. The trains cruise at a speed of 160 km/h and are running parallel to the old rail. Kenya’s diesel powered trains travel at a maximum speed of 120km/h while emitting dangerous fumes to the atmosphere. To tackle climate change, Tanzania is prioritizing the Julius Nyerere hydro power project as a renewable power source set to generate 2,115MW. This is expected to reduce reliance on diesel and coal. There are also plans for the country’s Bus Rapid Transport system in the capital Dar es Salaam, according to Jafo, to ditch diesel for natural gas.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

