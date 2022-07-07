iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Tanzania is Testing its New Electric Rail Line 

55 seconds ago 1 min read

Electric trains started plying the Dar es Salaam – Morogoro on July 4, a 300km distance after the government awarded a $1.92 billion contract to a Turkish firm to build 422 km of its Standard Gauge Railway (SGR.) Tanzania’s Works and Transport ministry last year signed an agreement with South Korea’s Hyundai Rotem to deliver 42 electric trains. The trains cruise at a speed of 160 km/h and are running parallel to the old rail. Kenya’s diesel powered trains travel at a maximum speed of 120km/h while emitting dangerous fumes to the atmosphere. To tackle climate change, Tanzania is prioritizing the Julius Nyerere hydro power project as a renewable power source set to generate 2,115MW. This is expected to reduce reliance on diesel and coal. There are also plans for the country’s Bus Rapid Transport system in the capital Dar es Salaam, according to Jafo, to ditch diesel for natural gas.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Tunisia Struggles to Grow More Wheat

2 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria Deals Blow to Students Who Studied in Ukraine

4 mins ago
1 min read

Libya’s Rival Leaders Under Growing Pressure Over Deteriorating Living Conditions

6 mins ago
2 min read

Concern Over Women Caught in the UK’s Relocation Plan

8 mins ago
1 min read

Crypto’s Future in African Economies

9 mins ago
1 min read

Mauritius’ Party Scene is Opened

4 days ago
1 min read

Wining in Cape Town

4 days ago
1 min read

Lagos Packs a Punch when it Comes to Culture

4 days ago
1 min read

A Culinary Experience in Ghana

4 days ago
1 min read

A Taste of West Africa and Beyond  

4 days ago
1 min read

This Photographer is Capturing the Femininity of Congo’s La Sape Movement

4 days ago
1 min read

Sierra Leone Chef Wins the Nobel of Gastronomy Prize

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Tanzania is Testing its New Electric Rail Line 

55 seconds ago
1 min read

Tunisia Struggles to Grow More Wheat

2 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria Deals Blow to Students Who Studied in Ukraine

4 mins ago
1 min read

Libya’s Rival Leaders Under Growing Pressure Over Deteriorating Living Conditions

6 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer