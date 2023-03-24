iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Tanzania is a Beautiful and Peaceful Country, but there is a Dark Side

12 seconds ago 1 min read

Around one million children – mostly girls – are engaged in domestic work in Tanzania, according to the non-profit Anti-Slavery International. WoteSawa was set up in 2014 and every year takes in around 75 children who have escaped trafficking. WoteSawa means “all are equal” in Swahili. At the shelter children are housed and provided with counseling and legal support. They also receive an education in literacy and numeracy, and vocational skills such as needlework. Space is tight: children sleep two to a bed. Some stay longer than others, particularly those involved in criminal cases, as prosecutions can take time. So far, the non-profit has helped hundreds of survivors, but the needs are greater than the resources available. Benedicto dreams of building a bigger haven for more children.

SOURCE: CNN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Nigerian Official and Wife Found Guilty for Organ-trafficking Plot 

1 min ago
1 min read

Uganda Bill Makes Provisions for the Arrest and Imprisonment of LGBTQ People

3 mins ago
1 min read

Sex in a Mogadishu City

4 mins ago
1 min read

Algerian Authorities Dismantle an International Network of Migrant Smugglers to Europe 

5 mins ago
1 min read

Blinken’s Trip is the Latest in a Series of Visits to Africa by US Government Figures

6 mins ago
1 min read

Film Tells the Story of a Tragedy Perpetrated in Africa by German Colonial Troops

8 mins ago
1 min read

The Top Ten Most Ethnically Diverse Countries are all African Countries

10 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Still a Long Way Off in Building a National Culture of Human Rights

3 days ago
1 min read

After Lawsuits and Demonstrations Led by Chagossian Women, Britain Paid Some Compensation through the Mauritian Government to the Exiled Chagos Population

3 days ago
1 min read

Sister to Egypt’s Most Prominent Political Prisoner Takes the Fight to the UN and EU

3 days ago
1 min read

MSI Reproductive Choices in Africa Helps Women and Girls Make Informed Decisions about their Bodies and Futures

3 days ago
1 min read

Kenya’s ‘Linda Mama’ Policy is a Step in the Right Direction Towards Universal Health Coverage

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Tanzania is a Beautiful and Peaceful Country, but there is a Dark Side

12 seconds ago
1 min read

Nigerian Official and Wife Found Guilty for Organ-trafficking Plot 

1 min ago
1 min read

Uganda Bill Makes Provisions for the Arrest and Imprisonment of LGBTQ People

3 mins ago
1 min read

Sex in a Mogadishu City

4 mins ago

Share