iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Tanzania Forces Ride-hailing Services to Change Course

16 hours ago 1 min read

Bolt, the famous ride-hailing company, has been forced to change its business model following a regulatory policy from the Tanzanian government. The regulatory feud, which started earlier in March, is premised on Tanzania’s Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LATRA) mandates for ride-hailing operators to collect a maximum of 15 per cent commission from their drivers. The company, sensing the impact on its business, disputed the fee. Although the company went on to engage with relevant stakeholders hoping to reach favourable tariff and commission regulations, the introduction of its new business model signifies the engagement was futile.  The Estonian ride-hailing company maintains that a 15 per cent commission in contrast to its previous 20 per cent charge is not sustainable for its operations in the country, hence the need for a change in the operational model. So rather than closing its operations in the country, Bolt has switched to corporate client servicing. Per a Techtrend report, the company stated that “Bolt has no choice but to mitigate against the losses in the market until it sees a considerable improvement in the regulatory ecosystem.”

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Eritrean Government has Seized Control of a Catholic-owned Technical School

16 hours ago
1 min read

Investing in African Startups

16 hours ago
1 min read

The Multi-layered Constraints the ECOWAS Free Movement Zone is Facing

16 hours ago
1 min read

A Smartphone which Can Speak Local Ivorian Languages

16 hours ago
1 min read

Preparing for COP27

16 hours ago
1 min read

Burkina Faso has Built its First Pharmaceutical Production Plant

16 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria Reaches Several Agreements to Return Stolen Cash

16 hours ago
1 min read

Observers Laud Angola’s Peaceful Poll

16 hours ago
1 min read

South African Workers Strike as Inflation Hits its Highest Rate Since 2009

16 hours ago
1 min read

Senegalese-born Tiktoker Gets Italian Citizenship

3 days ago
1 min read

Cairo’s Metro has Hired Egypt’s First Female Train Drivers

3 days ago
1 min read

Calling Young Africans in Climate Technology

3 days ago

You may have missed

Servicing Of SMEs
3 min read

Banks’ Servicing Of SMEs Does Not Correspond With The Economic Importance Of This Sector

10 mins ago
DIRCO
2 min read

Ongoing Court Process In Respect Of The Decision To Provide Humanitarian Assistance To Cuba

13 mins ago
Blue Light Tender Case
1 min read

Millions Of Assets Seized In ‘corrupt’ Blue Light Tender Case

20 mins ago
Australia Refugees
2 min read

Australia Offers Community Resettlement Help For New Refugees

60 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer