iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Tanzania Forces Ride-hailing Services to Change Course

5 hours ago 1 min read

Bolt, the famous ride-hailing company, has been forced to change its business model following a regulatory policy from the Tanzanian government. The regulatory feud, which started earlier in March, is premised on Tanzania’s Land Transport Regulatory Authority (LATRA) mandates for ride-hailing operators to collect a maximum of 15 per cent commission from their drivers. The company, sensing the impact on its business, disputed the fee. Although the company went on to engage with relevant stakeholders hoping to reach favourable tariff and commission regulations, the introduction of its new business model signifies the engagement was futile.  The Estonian ride-hailing company maintains that a 15 per cent commission in contrast to its previous 20 per cent charge is not sustainable for its operations in the country, hence the need for a change in the operational model. So rather than closing its operations in the country, Bolt has switched to corporate client servicing. Per a Techtrend report, the company stated that “Bolt has no choice but to mitigate against the losses in the market until it sees a considerable improvement in the regulatory ecosystem.”

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Harare Excited about Potential Oil and Gas Discovery

5 hours ago
1 min read

The US is Considering Suspending $500m in Economic Aid to Tunisia

5 hours ago
1 min read

Fighting in Ethiopia Stalls Somaliland’s Trade Ambitions

5 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Unbanked Reason for Jump in Mobile Transactions

5 hours ago
1 min read

Ignoring the Need and Opportunity to Invest in Africa’s Healthcare Providers

5 hours ago
2 min read

Fraud Attempts in Africa have Increased by 50% in the Last Two Years

5 hours ago
2 min read

The Factors Driving Africa’s Utilities to Bankruptcy

5 hours ago
2 min read

Allegations of Collusion and Price Fixing in South Africa’s Insurance Industry

5 hours ago
2 min read

Ghana is Learning the Hard Way Why Oil can be a Blessing and a Curse 

5 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Startup Roam has Launched a New Electric Mass Transit Bus

6 hours ago
1 min read

In Africa, Healthy Life Expectancy has Increased by 10 Years

6 hours ago
1 min read

A Few Surprises in Angola’s Results

6 hours ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Australia Bounce Back To Beat Springboks In Adelaide

44 mins ago
2 min read

Ahead Of U.S. Open Defence, Raducanu Highlights Depth Of Women’s Field

54 mins ago
2 min read

Peeved Rybakina Does Not Feel Like Wimbledon Champion

57 mins ago
2 min read

Australia Enlists NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal On Indigenous Reform

59 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer