Tanzania Boosts Transport Infrastructure with New Electric Trains

The Tanzania Railway Corporation has introduced two new electric multiple-unit (EMU) trains from South Korea, part of a set of 10 locomotives it purchased from the East Asian country, in a drive to expand its railway infrastructure. These trains, comprising eight carriages each, will serve the standard gauge railway (SGR) route between Dar es Salaam and Dodoma, starting July 25. An express service between Dar es Salaam and Morogoro will also launch, reducing travel time from four hours by bus to one hour and 40 minutes. The express train will operate with departures from Dar es Salaam at 6 am and 7:10 pm, and from Morogoro at 6:20 am and 7:30 pm. Following the arrival of the two EMUs, Tanzania now has three EMUs in total, with the first arriving in April. The EMUs are part of the country’s drive to modernize its railway system, which includes 65 passenger wagons and 17 electric locomotives.



SOURCE: THE EAST AFRICAN