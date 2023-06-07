Tanzania and Australia Forge Closer Ties in the Mining and Energy Industries

The Australian Commercial Commissioner for Africa, visited Tanzania last week to promote commercial ties and increase Australia’s involvement in the mining and energy industries. The Minerals Minister, Dr. Doto Biteko, and Mr. Scott Morriss co-hosted a reception for Australian companies operating in Tanzania that offer mining, machinery, technology, and services. Mr. Morriss expressed his satisfaction at the advancement of significant, crucial mining projects in Tanzania by Australian businesses. In order to extract graphite and rare earth, the government inked contracts for $667 million in April with three Australian businesses: Evolution Energy Minerals, EcoGraf Ltd., and Peak Rare Earths. Tanzania’s minister said that the country’s mining industry is flourishing. He emphasized that in order for Tanzania to achieve its goal of expanding the industry, more foreign investors still needed to travel there and make investments.
SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER
