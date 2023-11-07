Tanqueray And MaXhosa Unveil Unique Collaboration: The Reimagined COPA Glass By Laduma Ngxokolo

In a thrilling fusion of South African craftsmanship and iconic design, Tanqueray proudly announces its collaboration with Laduma Ngxokolo – the acclaimed founder and Creative Director of fashion house, MaXhosa. This innovative partnership sees the reimagining of the beloved COPA glass, a symbol of nostalgia for South African gin lovers, blending tradition with contemporary flair.

Laduma Ngxokolo, known for his avant-garde approach to fashion, brings his distinctive touch to the design landscape through the lens of the COPA glass. Drawing inspiration from the rich tapestry of South African culture, Ngxokolo seamlessly weaves elements of tradition into a modern masterpiece that encapsulates the spirit of celebration. The globally renowned designer will be designing two iterations of the Tanqueray COPA.

The COPA glass, originally a vessel for toasting achievements and special events, now transforms into a work of art that transcends hosting as a style signature. Ngxokolo’s artistic vision breathes new life into this cherished symbol, making it a must-have for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

The partnership doesn’t stop at the glass; it extends to a broader vision of home décor for the MaXhosa brand; hence the natural partnership with Tanqueray. As the boundaries between fashion and interior design blur, leading fashion brands are embracing the world of home aesthetics. Ngxokolo’s foray into redefining the COPA glass reflects this trend, showcasing how fashion can seamlessly pivot to enhance the ambiance of our homes. “I found immense inspiration in collaborating with Tanqueray to design the Copa Glass. Weaving the artistry of our identity into the elegance of glassware has been a creative journey that beautifully marries craftsmanship and innovation, making every sip an exquisite experience”, Laduma expresses.

The Tanqueray x MaXhosa COPA glass will be available at all major retailers, nationwide from the 22nd of November when you purchase any two Tanqueray’s, just in time for the festive season. The limited edition pieces will undoubtedly become a centrepiece for gatherings, a conversation starter, and a unique expression of style and culture inside your home.

“Collaborating with Laduma on this project has been an exhilarating experience. It’s about more than just a glass; it’s about creating an object that holds cultural significance and brings people together. We wanted to infuse the spirit of MaXhosa into a piece that can be cherished in moments of celebration,” says Khanyisa Ntshuntshe, Senior Brand Manager at Diageo.

The launch event promises to be a celebration of South African artistry and culture, with tastemakers, consumers, and cultural connoisseurs coming together to toast to this ground-breaking collaboration. The event will feature an immersive experience that showcases the journey of the COPA glass from its origins to its contemporary reinvention.

Tanqueray and MaXhosa invite you to join them in raising a glass to innovation, culture, and the spirit of collaboration. As we usher in a new era of design, the reimagined COPA glass stands as a testament to the power of creativity and the enduring connection between tradition and modernity.