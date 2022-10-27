iAfrica

Tania Campbell Vows To Fight On

5 hours ago 1 min read

Ousted Ekurhuleni mayor, Tania Campbell says she will not give up the fight.

She was voted out as mayor this afternoon during a motion of no confidence.

Campbell was accused of neglecting Ekurhuleni residents by not providing services.

Campbell says her fellow DA members are disappointed with the motion’s results.

