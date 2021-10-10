iAfrica

Standard Bank Launches EasyScan For Pick n Pay – Fast, Easy Payments For Groceries

7 hours ago 2 min read

Standard Bank and Pick n Pay customers’ shopping experience has just become even more convenient, easy, and safe, with the launch of Standard Bank’s EasyScan – a new service that enables customers to pay for their shopping using the Standard Bank Mobile Banking app. 

Standard Bank customers registered on the Banking App can scan the QR code at a Pick n Pay till point and pay via the Banking App. Paying is quick and easy, allowing customers to keep track of purchases through the Mobile Banking app. 

Steps to using EasyScan:

1.     Download the Standard Bank Mobile Banking App from the app store

2.     Register on the Banking App

3.     Tap ‘Scan QR’ on the login screen, and scan the EasyScan code at the till to pay

Kabelo Makeke, Head of Consumer and High Net Worth Clients at Standard Bank South Africa says: “Anyone with a Standard Bank account can pay using EasyScan. Download the Standard Bank Mobile Banking App to use this easy, non-card and secure payment method. Standard Bank’s Mobile Banking App is also zero data rated, which means customers can pay for their shopping even when they don’t have data.”

Standard Bank and Pick n Pay recently announced a partnership to establish Standard Bank in-store branches within selected Pick n Pay stores.

These convenient Standard Bank in-store branches combine the benefits of digital and physical banking, enabling on-demand access to financial services that fit into a customer’s daily routine.

EasyScan allows customers to pay for purchases directly from their banking app. That means they can continue to shop, even if they have left their wallets at home. With EasyScan, all purchases reflect on the statement immediately making it easy for customers to keep track of available funds.

“Our customers love convenience and the EasyScan innovation is another way we are enhancing their shopping experience. There is no need for them to keep their cash and cards on them, and they make no contact during the transaction,” says John Bradshaw, Head of Omnichannel at Pick n Pay.

