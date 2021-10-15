iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Taking The Next Step To Secure Limpopo Learners’ Dignity And Wellbeing

3 hours ago 2 min read

More than 120 learners at two Limpopo primary schools are putting their best foot forward, wearing brand-new school shoes donated by Standard Bank staff who felt moved to contribute to the children’s dignity and wellbeing.

“We understand how difficult it is to concentrate on schoolwork when basic necessities are not fulfilled. Children who lack proper footwear can be exposed to injury, infection, and physical discomfort, especially in cold or rainy weather. We wanted to show we care about the wellbeing of the community,” says Mr Steven Mudzunga, Head of Client Coverage, Limpopo South, at Standard Bank.

It was Steven and his team of four Standard Bank staff who initiated the donation of 125 pairs of school shoes, worth R16 800, for learners at the two schools – John Molokomme Primary in Capricorn North and Chrome Mine primary School in Waterberg District.

The shoes were handed over on Thursday, 23 and 30 September 2021 respectively at the two primary schools, at a ceremony arranged in conjunction with the Limpopo Province Department of Education.

“The Department wishes to express its sincere gratitude for the contribution that Standard Bank of South Africa, Limpopo Province, made and continues to make towards the realisation of the goals of quality education for learners,” said Ms KO Dederen, superintendent-general of the Department of Education.

This is not the only or last donation of school shoes that the bank’s Limpopo staff plan to make to learners in local communities. They have already identified another school where some learners are greatly in need of decent footwear. “Financial growth with respect and integrity is the core mission of Standard Bank,” says Steven. “We believe that by making a difference in the lives of school children in the communities in which we operate, we are bringing our values to life.”

