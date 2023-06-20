Jun 20, 2023

iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Taking Stock of Africa’s Peace Mission 

2 hours ago 1 min read

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed as “historic” last week’s trip of African leaders to Ukraine and Russia, describing it as “the first time African leaders have embarked on a peace mission beyond” the continent. An African contingent including leaders and representatives from seven countries met Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin at the end of last week and over the weekend. There had been hopes that the trip, which was announced last month and led by Mr Ramaphosa, would work towards ending the war, which has badly affected living standards in Africa. The delegation from South Africa, Egypt, Senegal, Congo-Brazzaville, Comoros, Zambia, and Uganda put forward a 10-point proposal, including a recognition of Russia and Ukraine’s sovereignty and continued unhindered grain exports. They also called for a de-escalation of fighting and for negotiations to commence with urgency, for the release of prisoners of war and for greater humanitarian support, among other requests.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

African States are Asking More Loudly, Why they have a Weak Voice at the IMF and the World Bank

2 hours ago
1 min read

The First Major Trade Deal between the EU and an African Country since 2016

2 hours ago
1 min read

80 Governance Experts from across Africa Discuss the Latest Developments in the Sector

2 hours ago
1 min read

More Climate Finance must Reach African Cities Directly

2 hours ago
1 min read

Families Left Reeling After Terror Attack in Uganda

2 hours ago
1 min read

Harare Raises the Tarrif to Contest the Election

2 hours ago
1 min read

Understanding the Psyche of Kenya’s Cult Members

2 hours ago
1 min read

The Burgeoning Female Rap and Hip-hop Scene in Senegal

2 hours ago
1 min read

Women on Principe Island have Discovered Luxury in Trash

2 hours ago
1 min read

AfroCuration is Bringing Untold Ghanaian Stories to Light                    

2 days ago
1 min read

Ama Ata Aidoo, Groundbreaking Ghanaian Writer, Dies at 81         

2 days ago
1 min read

Hands On          

2 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

South African FMCG Retail – Undercovering The Current State Of Play

9 mins ago
4 min read

Tread Carefully When Taking Credit, Here’s How You Can Best Build A Credit Profile As A Young Person

21 mins ago
1 min read

Taking Stock of Africa’s Peace Mission 

2 hours ago
1 min read

African States are Asking More Loudly, Why they have a Weak Voice at the IMF and the World Bank

2 hours ago

Share