Mon. Jan 27th, 2020

Taking Care of African Refugees

4 hours ago 1 min read

The U.N. refugee agency and partners are appealing for $658 million this year for 735,000 refugees and more than half-a-million Ethiopians hosting them. The U.N. refugee agency praises the many rights granted by the Ethiopian government to refugees during the last three years.  They include granting refugees the right to work and access social services, primary education, register births, and other essential benefits.

SOURCE: VOA

