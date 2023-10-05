Takealot Goes To Bat For Temba Bavuma

South Africa’s biggest online retailer, takealot.com has announced its sponsorship of Protea Captain, Temba Bavuma, with an exclusive sports gear branding agreement. The sponsorship signifies Takealot’s’ support of the best homegrown talent while bringing visibility to success stories and creating opportunities to support and celebrate South African accomplishments.

As a proudly local company, Takealot will also work with the Temba Bavuma Foundation to empower historically disadvantaged individuals and communities, with an aim to create a more equitable and just society that equalises opportunities for South Africans. The foundation was established to empower scholars from previously disadvantaged backgrounds, broadening access to sports and education to children from communities in need.

“Temba is an amazing athlete and leader who inspires countless South Africans with his dedication and passion for community upliftment,” says Julie-Anne Walsh, Chief Marketing Officer of takealot.com.

His own story as well as the Temba Bavuma Foundation align perfectly with Takealot’s values, and we believe that together, we can make a real impact by empowering young South Africans across the country.”

“I am incredibly excited to be working alongside Takealot to bring much-needed visibility to the Temba Bavuma Foundation. Sports is such a critical tool to develop South African youth, and this partnership is perfectly positioned to help us make a meaningful difference.” says Temba Bavuma.

Shoppers can already find the best in cricket and sporting gear on Takealot, and now they’ll also be able to share Temba’s experiences, ideas and recommendations through social media posts from the cricketer himself.

“Like the rest of the country, we will be watching the Cricket World Cup and will be cheering on the South African team to the end,” concludes Walsh of takealot.com