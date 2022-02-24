Take The Stage Returns To The Waterfront

The V&A Waterfront Take the Stage Series, a platform for emerging South African musicians and musical ensembles, is back this Summer, and what better way to enjoy the summer outdoors than with free, live music concerts this February month.

TAKE THE STAGE PRESENTS: Mandla Mlangeni and Friends

Date Saturday, 26 February 2022

Venue Pierhead Deck

Cost Free

Performer Mandla Mlangeni and Friends

Time18h00

Mandla Mlangeni and Friends will take over the Pierhead Deck on Saturday, 26 February. Mandla toured extensively with the Cape Town Opera’s production of Porgy and Bess from 2009 to 2014, with performances at esteemed opera houses in Europe. Mandla will bring together the Cape’s finest musicians in the form of Ndumiso Nxele on drums, Nicholas Williams on bass, Siya Charles on trombone and Thembelihle Dunjana on piano. He has performed and collaborated with several distinguished jazz musicians such as David Murray, Evan Parker, Feya Faku, Louis Moholo, Shabaka Hutchings (UK), Barney Rachabane, Hotsix Mabuse, and Hugh Masekela, to name a few.

