Take Part In South Africa’s Biggest Off-Road Swim-Bike-Run Event

Skynamo South Africa’s leading field sales app is proud to bring you the country’s biggest off-road Swim-Bike-Run event the Skynamo CROSS CHALLENGE in conjunction with Sportsman’s Warehouse on Saturday 26 February 2022 in Grabouw.

The event offers races for everyone from all ages and fitness levels. Entrants can take part in the full race which comprises a 1000m swim 22km mountain bike ride and 72km trail run or the sprint race which is approximately half the distance as well as race options available for kids. “The team has passionately planned built and created a fun and safe event for all sports loving adventurists” says Jacques de Villiers co-founder of event organising company Scuttle.

Calling all corporates

If your business is up for the challenge why not round up a team of running swimming and cycling colleagues to take part in the Skynamo Corporate Challenge? There will be prizes bragging rights and a trophy to showcase in the office – not to mention a great team building experience full of exhilarating adventure.

The Corporate Team Challenge is the ideal event to promote team cohesion while having fun. And the less-competitive more-cheering members are just as welcome to enjoy the day out and help shout tired legs over the line.

Sam Clarke CEO at Skynamo says that one of the reasons the company sponsored the Cross Challenge because it represents values that are important to Skynamo. “It’s definitely become a highlight on our team building calendar as it offers us a team experience it encourages healthy competition and it has different ability thresholds so everyone can get involved.”

What to expect

Participants will have the opportunity to experience the pristine waters of the Eikenhof dam and the world-renowned trails of the Grabouw Country Club including the famed Rock Garden. The biking and running sections of the race will take place on various terrains to keep the race exciting for all.

The course is designed to be spectator friendly with food and drink options available on the day.

Event details:

Date: 26 February 2021

Time: 7:15 am

Venue: Grabouw Country Club

Please note that the deadline for entries is 20 February 2022. Learn more about the event and the Skynamo Corporate Challenge here: https://www.scuttle.co.za/scuttle-events/crosschallenge/

