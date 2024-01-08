Take an Overland Odyssey through Sub-Saharan Africa                         

Taking you deep into Africa’s wilderness, this overland adventure promises one adrenaline rush after another, sandwiched between moments of contemplation. This is a trip that allows you to make peace with the knowledge that life and the world around us will always contain mystery and some unknowns – and that’s okay. It’s a thought to unknot the shoulders. Only on an extended trip across East and Southern Africa can you begin to fully appreciate how wild and wonderful, fragile and complex this corner of the world really is.

