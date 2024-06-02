Take a Trek Along the Edge of the Sahara                         

Home to one of the world’s largest hot deserts, the Sahara, Morocco’s epic lands boasts creamy dunes, glowing sunrises, fiery sunsets, and rich Berber culture in the desert camps. One of the most awe-inspiring aspects of a Saharan desert trek is the nightly show, as one of the world’s largest dark sky reserves unveils a vast and beautiful clear sky adorned with countless stars. Immerse yourself in its wilderness, or enjoy a cycling holiday in Morocco’s desert world, Jebel Sahro, the rocky desert mountains in the south of Morocco. Families can also delight in desert trekking, exploring Marrakech, camping out, and joining a traditional camel caravan, regardless of age.

