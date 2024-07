An impressive showing at the current Recontres d’Arles, one of Europe’s most prestigioius photography events, is elevating South African photographer Tshepiso Mazibuko as an artist to watch. Winning two major awards, the Madame Figaro Photo Award and the 2024 Discovery Louis Roederer Public Award, she is earning accolades for her portraits and community-focused imagery that address personal issues and societal constructs.

DESIGN INDABA