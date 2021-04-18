iAfrica

Table Talk with Thabisa Mjo

If you like color and fine craftsmanship, there’s a new tabletop collection for you. Created by Thabiso Mjo, winner of Design Indaba’s Most Beautiful Object in South Africa contest, the ceramics offer cheery hues and inventive design. Mjo’s most recent collection, Presents from Joburg, focuses on ceramics and stems from her community-oriented approach. “The range is made up of items centred around serving, underpinned by the idea of coming together at the end of the day and sharing a meal with your chosen community. It’s about treasuring those moments spent together around the table,” she explains. The expanding range will start off with seven pieces ranging from platters, vases, planters and fruit bowls, to shakers, side plates, candle holders and dip bowls. She worked with ceramicist Aleri Odendaal, in a process that saw them having to adapt to the challenges presented by COVID-19 lockdowns. 

