Table Mountain Invites Capetonians To “Pay It Forward”

As we watch Covid-19 play out on a global scale, it’s easy to feel helpless. No matter who you are or what your situation may be, there’s always a way to brighten up someone’s day. This is exactly what one Capetonian did when he won two Cableway return tickets in their #SpottedatTableMountainCableway campaign.

Clint Botha has been up the Cableway several times and felt like it was time to give back to a fellow local who hadn’t experienced Africa’s leading tourist attraction and New7Wonders of Nature yet.

“I like the idea of being able to help others experience the breathtaking ride up the Cableway and amazing views from the top,” says Botha.

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) started the campaign to create a spirit of giving and rebuilding bonds which have taken strain during the pandemic.

Selected through a weekly social media giveaway, winners are being encouraged to pay it forward by sharing their winning tickets with others who may not have experienced it before, or as a gesture of kindness or gratitude – just as Botha did.

“Now more than ever, it’s important for us to support local. By doing this and supporting local businesses, we can help recover the economy,” Botha adds.

Managing director of TMACC Wahida Parker, says that the mountain belongs to all of us and would like to ensure everyone that it’s safe to come and visit the Cableway.

She explains that TMACC is continually engaging with the relevant industry bodies to ensure that it implements the safety measures that will protect its staff and visitors.

“As part of this, we will operate the Cableway for visitors in accordance with health regulations and follow strict Covid-19 health and safety protocols.”

Parker continued saying that there is ongoing communication to staff, suppliers and visitors focusing on health and safety, along with reinforcing their commitment to social and environmental sustainability.

Visitors are encouraged to share their Instagram reel or story, tag TMACC and use the hashtag #SpottedatTableMountainCableway in their caption.

Following all strict health and safety protocols, the Cableway is open for all visitors to Table Mountain. For all the campaign terms and conditions, visit www.tablemountain.net/blog/entry/spottedattablemountaincableway-weekly-giveback-giveaway

