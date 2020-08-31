Table Mountain Cableway To Reopen To Visitors

Share with your network!

The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) is very excited to announce that it is reopening to all local and domestic travellers!

Thanks to the easing of the national lockdown regulations, TMACC is now ready to welcome local visitors back to one of Africa’s leading tourist attractions from 01 September 2020. This follows the Cableway’s earlier announcement of opening as a safety service for hikers during Alert Level 3 of the national lockdown.

“We are really looking forward to being able to carry local visitors and domestic travellers up to the top of Table Mountain,” says Wahida Parker, Managing Director at TMACC. “Just in time for Tourism Month, South Africans now have an opportunity to explore their country and its rich diversity of natural treasures, and we invite visitors to come experience our very own New7Wonder of Nature.”

The cableway will operate between 08h00 and 15h00 from Monday to Sunday throughout September.

“Our goal is to ensure that every visitor has a world class experience when in enjoying the heritage and beauty of Table Mountain,” Parker adds. “Therefore, we have taken every step to ensure that the health and safety of our visitors and staff remain our top priority.”

She explains that, throughout the national lockdown period, TMACC have been engaging with the relevant industry bodies to ensure that it implements the safety measures that will protect its staff and visitors. “As part of this, we will operate the cableway for visitors in accordance with health regulations and will follow strict Covid-19 health and safety protocols.”

A maximum of 26 people plus the cabin master will be allowed per ride in the cable car to ensure physical distancing takes place.

To reduce the spread of Covid-19, no person will be permitted to enter the cable car without a mask. The cableway will undergo a deep clean every 24 hours and will be sanitised after every ride to ensure the safety of visitors and our team. Hand sanitiser will also be provided at the lower and top stations.

The WiFi lounge at the top station will be open for hot and cold beverages such as coffee, tea and water. The visitors centre will be open at the lower station and snacks and takeaway meals such as sandwiches, salads and an assortment of cakes will be available at the kiosk. Under level 2 regulations, visitors can also enjoy wine, beer and Glühwein at the WiFi lounge and lower station.

Parker adds that they are changing the way that tickets may be bought – further encouraging cashless transactions. Working with its ticketing partner, Webtickets, tickets will now be virtual and mobile based – removing the need to print out or carry physical tickets. “Not only is this beneficial for hygienic reasons, reducing contact points, but it also fits in with our long-term environmental strategy to go paperless.”

For those who celebrated their birthday during the national lockdown, Parker encourages them to claim their free ticket. Claims can be made for up to two weeks after the re-opening to local visitors.

“As spring slowly starts to make an appearance, visitors can once again enjoy the rich fauna and flora that the mountain has to offer,” says Parker.

TMACC was recently awarded the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) Safe Travel stamp – the world’s first global safety and hygiene categorisation for travel and tourism. Details of TMACC’s strict Covid-19 health and safety protocols to protect the health safety of its visitors can be viewed on the its website: https://www.tablemountain.net/

Share with your network!