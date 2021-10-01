Table Mountain Cableway In Running To Become “World’s Leading Cable Car

For the first time in its operational history, the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) has received the exciting news that the Table Mountain Cable Car is competing for the coveted title of Leading Cable Car Ride in the World.

“It has been a tough few months for tourism, and while our industry is finally starting to show signs of recovery, this has been the positive news we have been waiting for. We are blown away by this nomination and one we are eager to secure, especially with the world-renowned cable car rides we are up against,” says Wahida Parker, Managing Director of the TMACC.

The list of competitors in this category include Bondinho Pão de Açúcar in Brazil, the Cable Car at Sun World Ba Na Hills in Vietnam, the Disney Skyliner Cable Car in the United States, Mi Teleférico in Bolivia, PEAK 2 PEAK 360 in Canada, the Skyline Queenstown in New Zealand and finally the Wings of Tatev in Armenia.

“In the meantime, we are also awaiting the outcome of the category winner in the Leading Tourist Attraction in Africa for 2021, an accolade that our beloved mountain has won 3 times before. These nominations are an extraordinary honour, and the timing could not be better. October marks the 92nd anniversary since operations started at the Cableway Company; it also marks 10 years since we became a New7Wonder of Nature,” explained Parker.

In order to win, Table Mountain and the Cableway would have to receive more votes than any of the other nominated attractions and are therefore appealing to all South Africans for support, especially those in the tourism and travel industries.

Travel industry members’ votes count twice as much as public votes which is why TMACC encourages industry participation.

“Ten years ago, the citizens of South Africa rallied and responded to the call to vote for Table Mountain as a New7Wonder of Nature and their efforts secured us that title. We are once again calling on them to help us bring it home,” says Parker.

Voting for the World categories have opened, and close at midnight on the 25th of October 2021. To vote, visit www.worldtravelawards.com/vote

