Swiatek Is ‘Overwhelmed’ By Lewandowski Support

French Open women’s champion Iga Swiatek said she was “overwhelmed” after finding out Poland and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski was in attendance to witness her claim a second Grand Slam title on the Parisian clay.
Following her 6-1 6-3 win over American teenager Coco Gauff in Saturday’s final, Swiatek had a handshake and a quick hug with her compatriot after going up to the stands to celebrate with her team.
“I didn’t know (Lewandowski was in the stands), and I’m happy about that, because I would get so stressed,” Swiatek told reporters.
“Well, I’m happy that he’s here, honestly. I don’t know if he’s like a huge tennis fan or not. But, yeah, I mean, wow.
“He’s been a top athlete in our country for so many years that it still feels hard to believe that he came to watch me. I hope he liked it. I hope he’s going to come back. Yeah, I don’t know. Just overwhelmed.”
Swiatek, who dropped just one set in the entire tournament, had earlier teared up when hearing the Polish national anthem following her win.
More Stories
Broad Has ‘Good Feeling’ About Day Four
England Players Booed When Taking The Knee In Hungary
Nadal’s Bid For More Roland Garros history Meets Ruud Resistance
French Open Champion Swiatek Urges Ukraine To ‘Stay Strong’
Ruthless Swiatek Crushes Gauff To Clinch Second French Open Title
Nadal’s Bid For More Roland Garros History Meets Ruud Resistance
Zverev Says Torn Ligaments in Foot Ended His French Open Campaign
Talisman Bale Ready For Wales’ World Cup Bid
Mane Says He Will Listen To Senegalese People On Liverpool Decision
New Zealand Have ‘Big Job’ To Do Against England On Day Three – Blundell
Nadal In French Open Final After Zverev Retires With Ankle Injury
Zverev’s Grand Slam Dream In Paris Ends In Pain And Tears