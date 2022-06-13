Sustainable Travel Around Africa

Arusha is easily explored by foot and is known for its environmental efforts such as tree-planting initiatives, sustainable agricultural volunteer programmes and a water sanitation project which visitors to the area can support. The East African city is also known for its monumental clock tower and various cultural tourism programmes on offer, including a tour of the Olpopongi Maasai Cultural Village and Museum. Merzouga is a charming small village in south-east Morocco, located near the stunning Erg Chebbi desert, known for its magical sand dunes and wide range of wildlife. Visitors can trek to nearby ancient Berber villages that still act as oases in the expansive desert to immerse themselves in local history and culture.



SOURCE: IOL

