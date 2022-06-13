iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Sustainable Travel Around Africa

7 hours ago 1 min read

Arusha is easily explored by foot and is known for its environmental efforts such as tree-planting initiatives, sustainable agricultural volunteer programmes and a water sanitation project which visitors to the area can support. The East African city is also known for its monumental clock tower and various cultural tourism programmes on offer, including a tour of the Olpopongi Maasai Cultural Village and Museum. Merzouga is a charming small village in south-east Morocco, located near the stunning Erg Chebbi desert, known for its magical sand dunes and wide range of wildlife. Visitors can trek to nearby ancient Berber villages that still act as oases in the expansive desert to immerse themselves in local history and culture.
 
SOURCE: IOL

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Some of the Best Hotels in Africa Right Now

7 hours ago
1 min read

Hundreds of Music Lovers Flocked to Saint Louis, Senegal to Enjoy the City’s 30th Annual Jazz Festival

7 hours ago
1 min read

Adekunle Gold: “There Are a Lot of Great African Designers. The Talent is Outstanding.”

7 hours ago
1 min read

Bisa Butler’s Stunning Quilted Portraits Celebrate Black Identity and African Roots

7 hours ago
1 min read

Just Beachy

7 hours ago
1 min read

The 10 Best African Netflix Original TV Series  

7 hours ago
1 min read

My Accra, by Hairstylist Charlotte Mensah

7 hours ago
1 min read

These are the Businesses African Entrepreneurs Want to Start the Most

2 days ago
1 min read

Does the Dash for Gas Spell a Potential Disaster for Africa?

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigeria is a Viable Market for Zipline to Extend its Reach beyond Health Logistics

2 days ago
1 min read

Whose Mine is It Anyway?

2 days ago
1 min read

A Teaching Model that Can Be Rolled Out Across Africa

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

South Africa Can’t Afford Basic Income Grant – CDE

1 hour ago
1 min read

KZN Government Disputes Claims Of Incorrect Relief Applications

2 hours ago
1 min read

UAE Authorities Will Oppose Bail On South Africa’s Behalf – Lamola

2 hours ago
1 min read

Mantashe Warns That Internal Fighting Will Lead To Loss Of Power For Party

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer