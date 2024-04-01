Skip to content

Sustainability Travel at these African Spots

Located right at the coast of the Indian Ocean, Sussurro is the perfect place enjoy natural beauty and open plan living in Mozambique. The whole resort is off-grid and solar powered, with the restaurant using ingredients sourced from local farmers and fishermen. Moreover, the accommodation uses materials which are 100% sourced from Africa and no single-use plastics. & Beyond Phinda boasts 30 000 hectares of land and is home to a flourishing population of wildlife. The resort is focused on conservation, as well as energy-saving initiatives. Sustainability practices have been adopted as a daily priority, including the elimination of plastic bottles.

GETAWAY

Share