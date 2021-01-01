Suspended ANC SG Back In Court

Share with your network!

Suspended ANC Secretary-General, Ace Magashule is back in court on Wednesday, together with his 15 co-accused.

Magashule and his co-accused are facing more than 70 charges of money laundering and corruption.

The charges relate to the alleged irregular awarding of more than R250 million in an asbestos roof removal tender during Magashule’s tenure as the Free State premier.

It will be the first time that Magashule and his co-accused are appearing in the High Court after the matter was transferred by the Magistrates Court.

Wednesday’s agenda is set to deal with pre-trial matters after more accused were added to the charge sheet.

Magashule’s supporters, including ANC NEC member, Tony Yengeni, and suspended party member, Carl Neihaus, are expected to appear in a show of support.

