Suspects To Appear In Court For Kinnear Murder

Share with your network!

Four men, including alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack, will appear in court on Monday for the murder of top anti-gang unit cop, Charl Kinnear.

Modack was among four people arrested in connection with the murder.

The anti-gang detective, was gunned down outside his Bishop Lavis home in Cape Town in September.

He was investigating gun-running and gang activity at the time of the shooting.

Police Minister, Bheki Cele, is welcoming the arrests saying it affirms the police’s view that the murder was part of a conspiracy.

More arrests are expected.

Share with your network!