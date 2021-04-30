iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Suspects To Appear In Court For Kinnear Murder

3 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Four men, including alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack, will appear in court on Monday for the murder of top anti-gang unit cop, Charl Kinnear.

Modack was among four people arrested in connection with the murder.

The anti-gang detective, was gunned down outside his Bishop Lavis home in Cape Town in September.

He was investigating gun-running and gang activity at the time of the shooting. 

Police Minister, Bheki Cele, is welcoming the arrests saying it affirms the police’s view that the murder was part of a conspiracy.

More arrests are expected.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Mahumapelo’s ANC Membership ‘Intact’

6 mins ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 086 New COVID-19 Cases

12 mins ago
2 min read

State Capture Took Place Under Our Watch – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
1 min read

Arson Charge For Man Accused Of Table Mountain Fire Dropped

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 250 New COVID-19 Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Step-Aside Deadline Looming For Magashule

1 day ago
1 min read

Mango Flights Suspended

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa To Testify At State Capture Inquiry

2 days ago
1 min read

J&J Vaccine Rollout To Resume In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Reports 880 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Presidency Urged To Intervene In Mkhondo

3 days ago
1 min read

UK Slaps Sanctions On Guptas

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Suspects To Appear In Court For Kinnear Murder

3 seconds ago
1 min read

Mahumapelo’s ANC Membership ‘Intact’

6 mins ago
1 min read

SA Reports 1 086 New COVID-19 Cases

12 mins ago
4 min read

Business Travel: How To Maximize Productivity While On The Road

2 hours ago