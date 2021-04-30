Suspects To Appear In Court For Kinnear Murder

Four men, including alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack, will appear in court on Monday for the murder of top anti-gang unit cop, Charl Kinnear.
Modack was among four people arrested in connection with the murder.
The anti-gang detective, was gunned down outside his Bishop Lavis home in Cape Town in September.
He was investigating gun-running and gang activity at the time of the shooting.
Police Minister, Bheki Cele, is welcoming the arrests saying it affirms the police’s view that the murder was part of a conspiracy.
More arrests are expected.
